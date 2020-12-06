See Photos: Fardeen Khan spotted at Mukesh Chhabra's office; treats fans with new look

Fardeen Khan was last seen in a Hindi film in 2010, which was Dulha Mil Gaya, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen.

The actor was missing in action for a while but was spotted after a long time as he was papped at casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office.

Fardeen Khan spotted at Mukesh Chhabra's office: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Looking handsome in his new look, he could be seen in a casual avatar, wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans. Is a comeback on the cards for the actor after a decade of absence from the celluloid?

Fardeen Khan, who was trolled over his weight gain, said people need to get over the body shaming practice. Fardeen was interacting with the media last year when he attended the launch of his cousin sister Farah Khan Ali's book Farah Khan - A Bejewelled Life.

In 2016, Fardeen was trolled on social media after pictures in which his weight gain was visible, went viral. After that, Fardeen had taken to social media to give it back to the haters in a long post.

Also Read: Fardeen Khan Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Son Azarius

On his body shaming experience, he said: "I have been bashed unnecessarily. I think we need to get over these damn things. I really don't care about it. I am what I am and I can see myself in the mirror. Whatever is deserved and what's not is not. I just laugh it all off. I don't read much about myself these days."

Will he return to acting in the near future? "In different capacities, yes, I want to act. But collectively, I want to produce and direct things. We are planning on that, so I will make a formal announcement regarding that soon."

The actor made his debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan and was seen in films like Janasheen, No Entry, Jungle, Bhoot, Shaadi No. 1, Darling, Khushi, Fida, and All The Best.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Fardeen Khan's Sister Laila Has A Special Message For Nephew Azarius

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news