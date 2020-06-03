See Photos: Gauri Khan and Suhana welcomes Mumbai's first rains in style

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai received its first rains of 2020. The light drizzle was welcomed by several citizens including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and her daughter Suhana Khan. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed the first rains through their balcony. The girls were seen engaging in a fun banter welcoming the showers. Take a look:

Suhana was seen relaxing on the chair wearing a white top and grey leggings while her mother was seen enjoying the whether in a blue dotted dress.

Doesn't it remind you of yourself enjoying the first showers? Let us know in the comments section how you welcomed the monsoon.

Suhana, who recently made her account public has been sharing adorable pictures of herself. Recently, she took to social media to post a black and white shot of her mother in casuals. Suhana pointed out the difference in their looks while wishing her mum on Mother's Day on Sunday.

Gauri Khan too had shared a couple of photos of her darling daughter. She took to Instagram and shared Suhana's pictures from a home photoshoot. "No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography," she captioned the images in which Suhana is seen posing in a strapless top and jeans.

Before this, Gauri had posted a picture of Suhana, with the caption: "Learning make-up tips, indoor activity."

Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called "The Grey Part of Blue".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news