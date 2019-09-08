See Photos: Here's how Parineeti Chopra spent her day off from shooting

Parineeti Chopra is on a roll with her movies. The actress, who was recently seen in the film Jabariya Jodi opposite Sidharth Malhotra, is currently gearing up for her upcoming, The Girl On The Train. The 30-year-old who is reportedly playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee in the film, is currently in London. She took a day off and strolled the streets of the British capital. She posted a few candid pictures on Instagram.

The Golmaal Again actress channeled her inner casual chic in a black shirt dress with diamond-shaped sunglasses. She captioned her picture as: "Day off = photo session."

The Girl On The Train is an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller The Girl On The Train. Parineeti will take on the hugely acclaimed role of the protagonist portrayed by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood adaptation of the film.

Hawkins' book is based on an alcoholic divorcee, who catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple Scott and Megan, from the window of her train during her daily journey. Her life is turned upside down after she learns that Megan has gone missing and is somehow involved in the incident. Parineeti is set to play the part of the alcoholic divorcee who finds herself involved in the missing person investigation.

Parineeti was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi. The film is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The Pakadwa vivah is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh and had hit the screens on 9th August.

