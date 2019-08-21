The Girl On The Train First Look: Parineeti Chopra gets into the skin of her character

bollywood

The makers of Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train have just dropped the first look of the actress from the movie. Check it out!

Parineeti Chopra's first look from The Girl On The Train. Pic/Parineeti's Instagram account

Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen in a whole new avatar in her upcoming film The Girl On The Train. The makers of the film just released the first look of the actress from the film and it sure looks fascinating. The character poster shows Parineeti sitting in a bathtub, looking scared and shocked, with a grimy face and a head injury.

Parineeti took to Instagram to share the first look of her character with her fans. Here's what she posted:

The grittiness of the first look has made us look forward to more from the makers of the film. We can't wait for the trailer of the film starring Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari. Several of Parineet's fans responded on the post with excited comments. One of them wrote, "U are very hard working...kill it this time.." while another commented, "YESS so proud of you queen!", and yet another said, "Horror movie or thriller you will be killing it no doubt".

Parineeti had recently taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself getting a makeover for The Girl On The Train. This is the picture the Jabariya Jodi actress posted:

The Girl On The Train is an adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller The Girl On The Train. Parineeti will take on the hugely acclaimed role of the protagonist portrayed by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood adaptation of the film.

Hawkins' book is based on an alcoholic divorcee, who catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple Scott and Megan, from the window of her train during her daily journey. Her life is turned upside down after she learns that Megan has gone missing and is somehow involved in the incident. Parineeti is set to play the part of the alcoholic divorcee who finds herself involved in the missing person investigation.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment, the makers of the film are eyeing a 2020 release.

Also read: The Girl On The Train remake: Kirti Kulhari to play British cop in the Parineeti Chopra starrer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates