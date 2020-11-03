See photos: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in the UAE on account of the IPL 2020. The star has been catching up on the matches, especially the ones of his team Kolkata Knight Riders. He also celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai, where the tallest structure in the world, the Burj Khalifa, flashed images and videos of the Chennai Express actor.

SRK enjoyed the view of the Burj Khalifa along with his daughter Suhana, son AbRam, niece Alia Chhiba and a family friend Manavi Gaur.

Alia Chhiba posted some photos from the unique birthday celebration on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan literally lit up the Burj Khalifa with his life's work. Suhana, cousin Alia Chhiba, and Manavi Gaur posed for the camera on the occasion in their party best.

Alia Chhiba and Manavi Gaur posed with the birthday boy and little Abram Khan and shared the photos on Instagram.

Last evening, SRK took to social media to thank his numerous fan groups for spreading love on his birthday and wrote, "Hope to see you all very soon... stay safe." He also shared a photo against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and wrote, "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

