See Photos: High tide hit Mumbai this afternoon

High tide hit Mumbai today afternoon around 1:20 pm, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also stated that low tide is also expected to occur at 7:21 in the evening today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it is difficult for flooded water in the city to get into the seas. Low tide will help the flood waters in the city to find an outlet to enter into the seas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and in suburbs. The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 24 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius throughout the day.

