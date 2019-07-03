Mumbai rains: Mumbaikars beware! High tide expected in Mumbai at 12 noon

mumbai-rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a low tide of about 1.58 meter at 6:34 in the evening today

Representational image

A high tide of about 4.69 meters is expected to flush gallons of water in Mumbai at 12 noon, increasing the waterlogging problem caused by heavy rainfall in the financial capital.

Drains and small tributaries usually flow into the sea. The weather experts believe that high tide with so much intensity when hits the area, the flow of these tributaries and rivers are blocked. This leads to blocking of water which further causes a flood like situation.

Also, tides are a common phenomenon in Mumbai and occur twice a day.

Madhya Pradesh which was reeling under the scorching heat for a couple of months received rains but it will take a few days more to reach Gwalior and Chambal.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for areas such as Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

"Monsoon is yet to reach Chambal and Gwalior. Rest all other areas of Madhya Pradesh have been hit by the monsoon. A good weather system has arrived this time. Today, Bhopal is expected to receive 1 cm to 2 cm rainfall and tomorrow 3 cm to 4 cm," said Ajay Shukla, Scientist, IMD.

The city limped back to normalcy on Wednesday morning with public transport resuming services after torrential rains, that subsided after lashing the city for four days. At 375.2 mm, the rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am on Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005, deluge in Mumbai. Train and bus services were widely affected while several flights had to be diverted from Mumbai airport and others were delayed for hours together.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies