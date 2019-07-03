Mumbai rains: Two fall into open drains in Andheri, unhurt

mumbai-rains

In the second incident which took place, Tanmaya Nanda left home to buy milk at 9:30 am when he fell into an open stormwater drain on Veera Desai Road

Representational image

The city saw two incidents of people falling into open drains on Tuesday in Andheri. Luckily both survived and were unhurt.

A resident of Jogeshwari who is employed with a TV channel fell into an open manhole while he was trying to reach his office in Andheri East. His colleague told The Times of India, "His bag and phone got swept away, but he managed to hold on to the manhole cover."

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Man saves himself after falling in open manhole, mocks BMC

In the second incident which took place, Tanmaya Nanda left home to buy milk at 9:30 am when he fell into an open stormwater drain on Veera Desai Road. Nanda said, "I was walking on the footpath...when I noticed a log to indicate an open drain. I avoided it. But a few metres away, there was another open drain, but no warning flag. My leg went right into it. I somehow managed to pull myself out." He tagged the BMC and his post was retweeted 500 times.

The BMC responded by saying, "It was certainly very unfortunate and we regret your experience Mr Nanda & we are trying our best to minimise inconvenience to the citizens."

Also read: Just after BMC evacuates 1,000 locals, portion of Chandivli road caves in

Assistant municipal commissioner, Prashant Gaikwad said, "The cops will investigate who opened the drain."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates