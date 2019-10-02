Hina Khan celebrates birthday with Priyank Sharma, Ravi Dubey and others

Former Bigg Boss first runner-up and television actress Hina Khan celebrated her 31st birthday on October 2. As the clock struck 12, the diva brought in her birthday celebrations with friends and family in Mumbai. The bash was attended by Hina's friends, Priyank Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Nakuul Mehta, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Kanchi Singh among others.

The photos that have surfaced on social media show that Hina had a gala time with her friends. In a video posted by her fan clubs, we can see the birthday girl cutting the cake in the presence of her friends.

Hina looked stunning in a black dress and was all smiles during the celebration. The television actor also shook a leg with her pals on her favourite Bollywood songs.

Hina Khan's closest friend Priyank Sharma wished her on social media with an adorable birthday post. He wrote, "Tujhe toh meri bhi khushiyaan lag jaaye. HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHEEKS [sic]".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) onOct 1, 2019 at 2:06pm PDT

Actors from the television fraternity also took to their social media accounts to wish the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress. Here's how Ravi Dubey wished Hina:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) onOct 2, 2019 at 1:17am PDT

Talking about her professional commitments, last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan has now signed a Bollywood film that will be directed by Vikram Bhatt. In the upcoming film, the actress' fans will see Hina romancing Rohan Shah. He will portray the role of a teenage boy, who falls in love with Khan's character, who plays a magazine editor in the movie.

After playing the role of an antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika, Hina Khan will also be seen in international filmmaker Rahat Kazmi's next, Wish List. Co-written by Vimalesh Godeswar with Rahat Kazmi, Wish List is produced by Rahat Kazmi Films, Tariq Khan productions and Zeba Said Films, co-produced by Hiro's Faar Better Films and Riaan Rai Films in association with Ahmed Abbas Films, Assad Motion pictures and Seven 2 Creation.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates