See Photos: Ira Khan tries her hands at tattooing, ticks bucket list #5

Ira Khan surely knows how to combine quirky captions and intriguing pictures on her Instagram account and the latest post is no less. She has a bucket list ready and that's what the caption suggests so too. She has tried her hand at tattooing and checked bucket list number 5.

In the first post, she could be seen making the tattoo and captioned it- What? with a series of emojis. Gulshan Devaiah, who is collaborating with her on a project, wrote- "Careful with the axe." (sic) Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote- "What are you doing!!!!" (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

And in the second post, we got to see what the tattoo exactly looked like and described this as her alternate career. Have a look right here:

But that's not all, some Instagram posts also reflect the quaint side of Khan and a recent one where she's enjoying the bliss of the sunset is one of them, here it is:

Khan has always been open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, and she says she never intended to hide anything. "I wasn't trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it," Ira told IANS when asked about her decision to be open about her relationship status.

"It depends on the kind of person you are. If you feel like being open about it, you should be open about it, and if you don't, then don't. I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything," she added. Last year, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with Mishaal by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

Asked if she is a party animal, she said: "I am not a party animal. Well, I can be when I want to be. I guess when I party I party, but I don't party that much. I have been working constantly."

