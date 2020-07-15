Ira Khan shares a picture from the favourite corner of her new abode

Ira Khan recently moved into her new house and had even taken to her Instagram account to share a post about the same. That's not all, we could also see a glimpse of her new house that was also a reflection of the kind of person she is.

In case you missed the post, have a look right here:

And now, taking to Instagram again, she has shared a picture of herself from the most favourite spot of her new abode. This is what she captioned it- "Everyone should have a favourite spot." (sic)

Have a look at the picture right here:

After seeing the post, one user wrote- "Fantastic." (sic) Another one commented- "Stunning." (sic) Ira is also into acting and filmmaking like her father. She's all set to collaborate with Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma soon.

She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut with the stage production, Euripides' Medea. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea, and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

Khan has also been open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, and she says she never intended to hide anything. "I wasn't trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it," she stated in an interview with IANS.

