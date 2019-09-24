See Photos: Janhvi Kapoor reunites with Khushi and Boney Kapoor in New York

Khushi Kapoor, who is currently in the United States to study at the New York Film Academy joined her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor for a mini-vacation in the city. The 22-year-old actress who is busy with her professional assignments jetted off to New York to meet her sister.

The Dhadak actress took to social media to share pictures with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She captioned the images as, "Finally". In the first picture, we can see Janhvi and Boney posing for pictures, while the other displays the love between the Kapoor sisters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onSep 23, 2019 at 3:38am PDT

Khushi left for New York last week. Bidding adieu to daughter dearest at the airport was Boney Kapoor. Though Khushi also harbours aspirations of being an actor like her elder sister, Janhvi, and late mother, Sridevi, she is keen to learn the ropes of filmmaking. A video of dad Boney and Khushi's friends seeing her off at the airport had gone viral. Check it out below:

The family was last seen together two weeks ago in Singapore when Sridevi's wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds. It was an emotional moment for the entire family, and to accompany them on this special day, Boney Kapoor's brother Sanjay Kapoor also attended the ceremony. Boney got teary-eyed while speaking about Sri at the event. The wax statue was inspired by the late actor's look in the chartbuster Hawa Hawaii from Mr. India (1987).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in The Kargil Girl, where the actress is portraying a real-life person for the first time in her career. Based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, Janhvi plays an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, The Kargil Girl also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on March 13, 2020. The upcoming biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Bednekar and Anil Kapoor, and Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates