See photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Halloween in spookiest way possible

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a perfect host for son Taimur Ali Khan's Halloween party with his friends on Sunday. The actress posted pictures and videos on her Instagram Story from the party. In one of the pictures, she posed with the mom squad looking stunning and gorgeous in a loosely fitted dress.

We loved Kareena's full sleeve knee-length dress. She looked beaming beautiful as she wore a no-makeup look with her hair knotted in a high ponytail. In the backdrop is seen some spooky Halloween props and balloons to go with the party.

Kareena also shared a short video, where one can catch a glimpse of little Taimur Ali Khan as he enjoys the treats at the Halloween Party along with his friends.

Taimur Ali Khan looked adorable in a black skeleton printed T-Shirt with a hoodie and pants. The little one covered his face with an evil red mask and white sneakers. Check out another picture from Kareena's Halloween party:

Another one from the party:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with superstar husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple, who had tied the knot in 2012, welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years later.

Also Read: Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor gets pampered by Babita Kapoor; enjoys 'Maa ke haath ka maalish'

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news