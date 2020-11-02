See photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Halloween in spookiest way possible
Kareena Kapoor Kapoor hosted a party for son Taimur Ali Khan and his friends. She shared pictures on Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Halloween party.
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a perfect host for son Taimur Ali Khan's Halloween party with his friends on Sunday. The actress posted pictures and videos on her Instagram Story from the party. In one of the pictures, she posed with the mom squad looking stunning and gorgeous in a loosely fitted dress.
We loved Kareena's full sleeve knee-length dress. She looked beaming beautiful as she wore a no-makeup look with her hair knotted in a high ponytail. In the backdrop is seen some spooky Halloween props and balloons to go with the party.
Kareena also shared a short video, where one can catch a glimpse of little Taimur Ali Khan as he enjoys the treats at the Halloween Party along with his friends.
View this post on Instagram
Halloween party adorable tim and friends ððð» #KareenaKapoorKhan #Kareena #KareenaKapoor #Bebo #MyBebo #Bebolicious #SaifAliKhan #TaimurAliKhan #TaimurAliKhanPataudi #Taimur #BegumOfPataudi #PrinceOfPataudi #Saifeena #SaifeenaJunior #GeeshiaKhan #HalloweenParty #Superstar #Love #QueenKareena #QueenOfBollywood #BollywoodActress #BollywoodDiva #BollywoodStyle #BollywoodFashion #BollywoodLife #Bollywood #India #Indonesia #GeeshiaAuzeeaKareena #GeeBebo919
Taimur Ali Khan looked adorable in a black skeleton printed T-Shirt with a hoodie and pants. The little one covered his face with an evil red mask and white sneakers. Check out another picture from Kareena's Halloween party:
Another one from the party:
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with superstar husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple, who had tied the knot in 2012, welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years later.
Also Read: Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor gets pampered by Babita Kapoor; enjoys 'Maa ke haath ka maalish'
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Kareena Kapoor was snapped by the shutterbugs wearing a pretty pink Anarkali in Bandra, Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan revolutionised maternity fashion when she became pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
With her second child on the way, she is once again proving that there's no stopping her. Needless to say, Kareena Kapoor Khan's maternity closet continues to be an object of envy and inspiration to many to-be mothers.
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen sporting a House of Masaba creation, one of her go-to couture labels. What made the outfit extremely comfortable, breezy and bump-friendly is its free-flowing silhouette and soft silk crepe fabric.
-
The pink full-sleeved ensemble has comb foil printed gold embellishments which add a festal bling to it. Masaba created a niche for herself in the Indian fashion industry and became a game-changer with her quirky prints, asymmetrical patterns and loose-fitted edgy silhouettes. The light pink comb Anarkali set is a testament to her fuss-free sense of fashion.
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been fond of Masaba and her edgy prints and out-of-the-box designs. It was in 2012 when the couture designer dressed the actor for the first time.
-
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress was recently in Delhi shooting for the film. The film will see her reunite with Aamir Khan on-screen.
-
Saif Ali Khan was also spotted along with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's political web show Dilli.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe