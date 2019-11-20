See Photos: Kartik Aaryan jumps, dances on the multiplex terrace while promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pendekar are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The romantic comedy, which is the remake of the 1978 hit of the same name, also features the recreated version of the 90's hit song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare.

The trio launched the song with great fanfare at a popular multiplex in Delhi. They were joined by hundreds of fans who mobbed them for selfies. Kartik gave the song launch a great twist by promoting it in a unique fashion - dancing on the terrace of the multiplex.



Kartik Aaryan jumped on the terrace of the multiplex during promotions

Dressed in a grey jacket, white t-shirt, and black jeans, the Luka Chuppi actor truly impressed his fans. He jumped on top of the multiplex and interacted with the fans.



He entertained his fans by dancing on the terrace floor

His co-stars Ananya and Bhumi watched his dance with the audience. Ananya had opted for a green printed dress, while Bhumi looked stunning in her dark sequinned dress.



Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar

Speaking about the song, the rehashed version is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Check out the video of the song below:

Speaking on recreating the cult song, Ananya had said in an earlier interview, "Shooting for it was a lot of fun because in Dheeme Dheeme, I was with Kartik and Bhumi was with Kartik but we didn't get to dance together, so the fact that three of us got to dance together was a lot of fun. We just had a blast doing it and I hope people like the song and our chemistry and just have fun while dancing on the song because we had a lot of fun making the song."



Kartik Aaryan

This is the second song of the film. The makers had last week released the Dheeme Dheeme song, a party number. Dheeme Dheeme is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha while Ananya Panday will be seen as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is locked for release on December 6.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates