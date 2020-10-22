See Photos: Neha Dhupia is chilling out in the Maldives with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr

Maldives seems to be the destination of choice for our Bollywood celebrities who are looking for a chilled-out getaway by the sea. In recent times, a number of celebs visited the island nation including Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi, Taapsee Pannu with her boyfriend Mathias Boe and sisters, and now, the latest celebrities being Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with daughter Mehr.

Neha Dhupia shared some pictures from her Maldives holiday of her floating around in the swimming pool in a pink polka dot swimsuit and sunnies. Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) onOct 21, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

Neha Dhupia also shared a couple of photos of husband actor Angad Bedi hogging on some ice-cream and completely focusing on the task at hand.

Neha and Angad's little girl Mehr, too, seems to be having a nice time on her holiday. Mommy Neha shared a photo of Mehr, while not revealing her face to the camera.

How adorable does Mehr look in her beach wear? We're sure the little family is spending a lot of quality time together hanging out by the ocean and playing on the beach.

Neha Dhupia had shared some more pictures from her Maldives vacation a few days ago. On the work front, Neha is currently busy with season 5 of her celebrity chat show #NoFilterNeha and MTV Roadies Revolution.

