See Photos: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's exotic Maldives vacation looks breathtakingly beautiful

Maldives seems to be the favourite holiday destination for celebrities now. A few days back, we saw Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi chilling at the country's lovely beaches. After they left, Taapsee Pannu filled their place. The actress was seen enjoying her vacation with her sisters and boyfriend-Badminton player Mathias Boe. A couple of days back, Taapsee returned to the bay.

The vacuum is now filled by celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. They have joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who have flown to the Maldives in the last few months to enjoy a nice getaway. The duo has been painting their Instagram profile with adorable and romantic pictures of their dream holiday. In the picture shared by Neha on her Instagram actress, the Helicopter Eela actress is looking gorgeous in a black bikini, which she paired with a hat, while Angad Bedi can be seen sporting blue shorts. "Angad Bedi spotted in Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered ... should I be worried? (sic)", Neha's caption read.

In response, Angad Bedi shared the same picture in which we can see Neha giving a striking pose. "#Maldives state of mind !!! With the Mrs @nehadhupia @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #vacation #holiday (sic)".

The pictures are stunning, aren't they?

Last week, we saw Taapsee Pannu in the Maldives for a short trip with her sister and best friend Evania. During the week, the Sand ki Aankh star was sharing glimpses of her time at the gorgeous location where she made interesting videos dancing with her sisters and rumoured boyfriend and Badminton player Mathias Boe.

Last month, Mouni Roy had celebrated her 35th birthday on the sunny beaches of Maldives. Popular fitness diva and actress Mandira Bedi, who is Mouni's BFF also accompanied her with friends. Mouni and co left no stone unturned to bask into the beauty of sun, sand and the beaches. The girl gang had a blast in Maldives.

Coming back to Angad and Neha, the couple's wedding did come in as a shocker to many! The duo announced their wedding in the month of May 2018 and welcomed their adorable baby girl Mehr in November 2018. Their loved-up posts look no less than a perfect family picture on Instagram.

In a recent interview, she revealed how she feels blessed to be spending time with Mehr and Angad during the coronavirus lockdown period. She said, "It's just amazing with Mehr in the house. God forbid, I don't know what would have happened if such a situation would have taken place three years back. I'd have been all by myself and going absolutely nuts. But now, of course, Mehr is there. She lights up the house and is the love of our life. When she goes to bed is when we simply drop because we're so exhausted. But we're also so happy… because of her. Spending time with Angad is the litmus test. If you can survive with your partner in a lockdown, then you're meant to be. When Mehr grows up and asks me advice about 'an ideal man', I'd say, someone with whom you can survive the lockdown. You don't need anything else in your life."

