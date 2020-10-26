See Photos: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding and reception pics are nothing less than a dream

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24 at a Gurudwara in Delhi and now, the singer's fan-club on Instagram has shared some gorgeous and dreamy pictures and videos from the ceremony, Bidaai, and the reception.

We can first talk about Tony Kakkar's video that he shared on his Instagram account where he could be seen doing 'Bhangra' and letting his hair down for Neha's wedding. Have a look at the video right here:

The next video was her Bidaai ceremony after all the wedding traditions were completed, here is the video:

And then, there were multiple videos and pictures that surfaced from their grand and glittery wedding reception. The first was a video where she could be seen making an entry on a chariot and looked gorgeous in the red traditional outfit. Have a look right here:

And in the next video, she could be seen crooning a song for her hubby, have a look at this adorable video right here:

Kakkar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last eight years and is known for blockbuster films like Cocktail, Simmba, Yaariyan, Baar Baar Dekho, Satyameva Jayate, and Street Dancer 3D.

