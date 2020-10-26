Search

See Photos: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding and reception pics are nothing less than a dream

Updated: 26 October, 2020 08:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Neha Kakkar. who recently tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh, is having the best time of her life, and her fan-club shared some pictures from her wedding and reception and they are as stunning as one can imagine.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Neha Kakkar Fan-Club
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Picture Courtesy: Instagram Account/Neha Kakkar Fan-Club

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24 at a Gurudwara in Delhi and now, the singer's fan-club on Instagram has shared some gorgeous and dreamy pictures and videos from the ceremony, Bidaai, and the reception.

We can first talk about Tony Kakkar's video that he shared on his Instagram account where he could be seen doing 'Bhangra' and letting his hair down for Neha's wedding. Have a look at the video right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Jumping with joy #NehuPreet ki wedding

A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar) onOct 24, 2020 at 4:35am PDT

The next video was her Bidaai ceremony after all the wedding traditions were completed, here is the video:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Ho gya nehu da vyah. Congratulations #NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! @rohanpreetsingh Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu's Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: deepikasdeepclicks #NehuDaVyah

A post shared by Nehakakkar (@love_neheart_vrushali) onOct 24, 2020 at 6:52am PDT

And then, there were multiple videos and pictures that surfaced from their grand and glittery wedding reception. The first was a video where she could be seen making an entry on a chariot and looked gorgeous in the red traditional outfit. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Again she is in tension but looking adorable. Congratulations #NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! @rohanpreetsingh Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu's Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: deepikasdeepclicks #NehuDaVyah

A post shared by Nehakakkar (@love_neheart_vrushali) onOct 25, 2020 at 1:03am PDT

And in the next video, she could be seen crooning a song for her hubby, have a look at this adorable video right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Congratulations #NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! @rohanpreetsingh Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu's Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: deepikasdeepclicks #NehuDaVyah

A post shared by Nehakakkar (@love_neheart_vrushali) onOct 25, 2020 at 4:13am PDT

Kakkar has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last eight years and is known for blockbuster films like Cocktail, Simmba, Yaariyan, Baar Baar Dekho, Satyameva Jayate, and Street Dancer 3D. 

First Published: 26 October, 2020 08:11 IST

