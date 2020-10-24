Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh wedding: Singer glows at her mehendi ceremony; see photos

Soon-to-be-married singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have become the talk of the town. The couple has painted their social media handles with pretty pictures of their pre-wedding ceremonies. On Wednesday, the couple had a Roka ceremony, which was followed by Haldi rituals. And now, pictures of their Mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media.

In the pictures shared by Neha on her Instagram handle, we can see the couple enjoying the Mehendi rituals to the fullest. The 32-year-old singer can be seen glowing with happiness in her bottle green lehenga by Anita Dongre, while her soon-to-be-husband matched her style in a green sherwani. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Neha wrote, "Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki (sic)".

Rohanpreet also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Look at My Bride to be!!! (sic)".

On Friday, the couple had a Haldi ceremony, pictures of which had flooded the internet. In the pictures, the singer looked stunning in a plain yellow sari while Rohanpreet complemented her look in a yellow kurta.

A few days back, the singer had shared pictures and videos of her Roka ceremony. Sharing the video on her Instagram, the singer wrote, "#NehuDaVyah video releases tomorrow. Till then here's a small gift for my NeHearts and #NehuPreet lovers. Here's our roka ceremony clip! I love Rohanpreet Singh and family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr Kakkar... Hehe... I mean Mom-Dad... Thank you for throwing the best event (sic)".

Rohanpreet also shared the same video on his Instagram handle.

Earlier, Neha had shared photographs from the day when he proposed to Kakkar for marriage. In the picture, he can be seen holding placards which read: "Will you marry me?".

