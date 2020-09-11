See Photos: Poonam Pandey ties the knot with beau Sam Bombay!
Poonam Pandey and boyfriend Sam Bombay got hitched recently, and both of them have shared some lovely pictures on social media!
Poonam Pandey has tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Bombay and the couple couldn't be more excited about it. The couple got engaged on July 23, and had announced the engagement on social media along with a picture of them flaunting their rings.
Here's the picture Sam Bombay shared on Instagram after the engagement:
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sam Bombay
Now, Poonam Pandey has shared a couple of photos from her wedding to Sam, and she looks absolutely fabulous in her bridal getup! Sharing the photo, Pandey wrote, "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you."
Poonam Pandey looks glorious in a dark embellished lehenga and her statement jewellery and 'kaleerein' just makes her whole look pop! Sam Bombay, too, looks dashing in his embellished sherwani, don't you think?
Sam shared a photo of him celebrating his nuptials with wifey Poonam. The pair does look super excited to be 'Mr and Mrs Bombay'!
And here's a lovely portrait of the newlyweds! "The beginning of forever," Sam captioned this photo.
On the work front, Poonam Pandey worked in the 2018 film called The Journey of Karma. And in the same year, the actress announced that she had been approached for the Protima Bedi biopic.
