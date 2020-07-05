See Photos: Pune man wears gold face mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh to fight COVID-19

Shankar Kurade with his face mask made out of gold. Picture/Twitter Riskiest_Poison

From face masks and handkerchiefs to dupattas and other cloth items, people across the country are using different things to keep themselves safe from coronavirus. According to the Home Ministry's guidelines for 'Unlock 2', wearing a face mask/face cover is compulsory at public places, workplaces, and during transport.

A man in Pune gave a luxurious twist to his mask. Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh.

Pune man wears gold face mask worth Rs. 3 lacs.



Corona : My terror isn’t your fashion statement ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ­ pic.twitter.com/drNzB3IDJI — Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) July 4, 2020

Talking about the mask made of gold, Kurade said, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective," Kurade told ANI.

Maharashtra: Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JrbfI7iwS4 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Although there is an uncertainity about how much the gold mask will be effective, Shankar Kurade and his gold mask have definitely become the talk of the town. In the photos being shared online, Kurade can be seen wearing the gold mask along with other gold items.

The mask is made of thin gold leaf along with golden threads to tie it and the cost is roughly equivalent to the cost of over 175,000 ordinary disposable masks or more than 700 PPEs in the market.

Hundreds of netizens commented on the photos. One said, "Money can buy you anything except common sense," while another comment read, "For that worth, he could have donated so many cotton washable layered masks."

Here's how netizens reacted:

Money can buy you anything except common sense. ðÂÂÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ — ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂ Car-painterðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@funnyfinha) July 4, 2020

What common sense ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ2 lakh rupay me.. Puri national media me aa gya wo... ðÂÂÂÂ¤¨Publicity chahiye thi mil gyi use — Shubham Mishra (@Shubham14283784) July 4, 2020

Reporter : Aapne ye mask kyu banwaya jab ki aap sure bhi nahi hai ki ye kaam karega ya nahi..



Shankar kurade : pic.twitter.com/ZIiOzHBk1L — GrumpyðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@roooossshhiiiii) July 4, 2020

Don't promote his action , his action shows he is unstable get him in to mental hospital. — DHANANJAY BHANGALE (@bhangale) July 4, 2020

For that worth, he could have donated so many cotton washable layered masks. — Ashwin (@ashwinyadav_98) July 4, 2020

@IncomeTaxIndia please verify source of income and tally with returns — NationFirst (@indiafirst_19) July 4, 2020

not sure if he has ever paid any tax in his life.. his gold says it all.. ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ — Nitish Subramanian (@nits2489) July 4, 2020

With this money he could have given thousands of free masks to the needy people. — Mahakaal (@balaji73392151) July 4, 2020

Foolish. He says he is not sure if it will work. Looks like it will be the last piece of gold he will wear in his life. — Lalitha (@Lolita_TNIE) July 4, 2020

Shankar Kurade said he got the idea of getting a gold face mask after he saw a video of a man from Kolhapur wearing a silver mask.

Kurade's golden mask is another addition to a handful of Maharashtra men who are passionate about gold, including Pankaj Parakh of Nashik who owns a 4.10 kg pure gold shirt costing over Rs 1.30 crore which earned him a place in the Guinness World Records.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news