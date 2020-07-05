See Photos: Pune man wears gold face mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh to fight COVID-19
Although there is uncertainity of how much the gold mask will be effective, Shankar Kurade and his gold mask have definitely become the talk of the town
From face masks and handkerchiefs to dupattas and other cloth items, people across the country are using different things to keep themselves safe from coronavirus. According to the Home Ministry's guidelines for 'Unlock 2', wearing a face mask/face cover is compulsory at public places, workplaces, and during transport.
A man in Pune gave a luxurious twist to his mask. Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh.
Pune man wears gold face mask worth Rs. 3 lacs.— Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) July 4, 2020
Corona : My terror isn’t your fashion statement ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/drNzB3IDJI
Talking about the mask made of gold, Kurade said, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective," Kurade told ANI.
Maharashtra: Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JrbfI7iwS4— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020
Although there is an uncertainity about how much the gold mask will be effective, Shankar Kurade and his gold mask have definitely become the talk of the town. In the photos being shared online, Kurade can be seen wearing the gold mask along with other gold items.
The mask is made of thin gold leaf along with golden threads to tie it and the cost is roughly equivalent to the cost of over 175,000 ordinary disposable masks or more than 700 PPEs in the market.
Hundreds of netizens commented on the photos. One said, "Money can buy you anything except common sense," while another comment read, "For that worth, he could have donated so many cotton washable layered masks."
Here's how netizens reacted:
Money can buy you anything except common sense. ðÂÂÂÂ¤·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ— ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂ Car-painterðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@funnyfinha) July 4, 2020
What common sense ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ2 lakh rupay me.. Puri national media me aa gya wo... ðÂÂÂÂ¤¨Publicity chahiye thi mil gyi use— Shubham Mishra (@Shubham14283784) July 4, 2020
Reporter : Aapne ye mask kyu banwaya jab ki aap sure bhi nahi hai ki ye kaam karega ya nahi..— GrumpyðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@roooossshhiiiii) July 4, 2020
Shankar kurade : pic.twitter.com/ZIiOzHBk1L
Literally everyone to Shankar rn: pic.twitter.com/okntpmjGFt— Piyush. (@FelixUnlucky) July 4, 2020
Don't promote his action , his action shows he is unstable get him in to mental hospital.— DHANANJAY BHANGALE (@bhangale) July 4, 2020
For that worth, he could have donated so many cotton washable layered masks.— Ashwin (@ashwinyadav_98) July 4, 2020
@IncomeTaxIndia please verify source of income and tally with returns— NationFirst (@indiafirst_19) July 4, 2020
not sure if he has ever paid any tax in his life.. his gold says it all.. ðÂÂÂÂ¤£— Nitish Subramanian (@nits2489) July 4, 2020
With this money he could have given thousands of free masks to the needy people.— Mahakaal (@balaji73392151) July 4, 2020
Foolish. He says he is not sure if it will work. Looks like it will be the last piece of gold he will wear in his life.— Lalitha (@Lolita_TNIE) July 4, 2020
Shankar Kurade said he got the idea of getting a gold face mask after he saw a video of a man from Kolhapur wearing a silver mask.
Kurade's golden mask is another addition to a handful of Maharashtra men who are passionate about gold, including Pankaj Parakh of Nashik who owns a 4.10 kg pure gold shirt costing over Rs 1.30 crore which earned him a place in the Guinness World Records.
(With inputs from agencies)
The novel coronavirus continues to spread in India as people use face masks and face shields to protect themselves from the pandemic. In Mumbai, people from all walks of life sporting face masks and face shields were caught on camera by the mid-day photographers
In photo: A bike for each rider! Pillion rider carrying a cycle as he rides on a motorcylce in Bandra.
According to fresh guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, two-wheelers are allowed to ply with a single rider and no pillion rider is allowed
On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order that stated those found not wearing a face mask will be fined Rs 1,000 from now on. The civic body has directed the police and ward officials to impose fines on those caught without face masks.
-
In photo: Joggers at Malabar Hill were snapped by mid-day lens man without face masks
Whether three-ply, plain cloth or even homemade washable ones, the BMC has urged people to wear face mask before venturing out.
In picture: Foreign nationals walking at Marine Drive in South Mumbai
In photo: A construction worker armed with face mask and a helmet was clicked at Marine Drive in South Mumbai.
In photo: A woman on an evening walk used her dupatta as a face mask and head gear.
As per BMC guidelines, those on streets and in offices, shops, markets, clinics and hospitals must wear face masks at all times.
In photo: A woman wearing a trendy face mask with floral designs was captured by mid-day lens man at Marine Drive
In photo: A man wearing a face mask and a face shield in South Mumbai.
People are making use of face masks, handkerchiefs, dupattas and other cloth items to protect their face amid COVID-19 crisis.
In photo: Joggers at Malabar Hill in South Mumbai.
In photo: A couple stroll near Hanging Gardens with their pet in South Mumbai.
In photo: A couple with protective face gear on the streets of Mumbai
In photo: A woman wearing a N95 mask in South Mumbai.
In photo: A dog enjoying a car ride at Charni Road amid coronavirus crisis.
In photo: Police personnel stationed at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace near Gateway of India were seen taking precaution against COVID-19.
In photo: A biker and pillion rider wearing face masks got drenched as rains hit Mulund.
As Maharashtra government lifted few restrictions under Unlock 2.0 or Mission Begin Again, citizens in Mumbai were seen sporting face masks and face shields in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. From South Mumbai to Bandra and all the way up to Mulund, young and old armed with protective face gear were snapped by the mid-day photo team
(All Photos/Pradeep Dhivar, Bipin Kokate, Sameer Markande)
