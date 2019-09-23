See Photos: Ranbir Kapoor visits Alia Bhatt on the sets of her next film

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, B-town's newest beloved couple, are painting the town red with their love. Last night, Ranbir was reportedly spotted by the paparazzi, as he made his way to Alia Bhatt's set.



Ranbir Kapoor visiting Alia Bhatt on her sets

The actor sported a casual look, dressed in a classic black t-shirt which he paired with a beanie. Ranbir even waved to the photographers as he made his way to meet his lady love.



Ranbir Kapoor waves for the cameras

Last week, at the IIFA awards ceremony, Ranbir was felicitated with a special award for Barfi which was received by director Anurag Basu. The director received the award and handed it over to Alia Bhatt, which the latter kept close to her heart.

Last week, the Kalank star had dropped in at the Kapoor household to attend Rishi Kapoor's homecoming celebration. The veteran actor, who was undergoing cancer treatment in New York, returned to the Bay after a year. Pictures of Alia visiting Ranbir's house had spread like wildfire on social media and were shared by several fan clubs.

Before that, the alleged couple were enjoying a quiet vacation in Kenya. From taking a jeep ride in the jungles to enjoying some private time together, their pictures took the internet by storm.

On the work front, the duo will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Other than this, Ranbir has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, a Luv Ranjan film with Ajay Devgn and Raja Krishna Menon's next in his kitty.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in two films - Sadak 2, which will be directed by father Mahesh Bhatt, and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Alia was last seen in Kalank, which failed to impress the viewers, and this film turned out to be a box-office dud. However, prior to this, she received critical acclaim for her role of an undercover spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018) and Gully Boy (2019).

