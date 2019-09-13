See Photos: Alia Bhatt visits Ranbir's house; meets Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who is the latest B-town couple, are painting the town red with their love. From movie dates to celebrating festivals with each other families, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem inseparable. Recently, the duo's crackling chemistry was seen at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted at Ambani's house, Antilla

Now, the Kalank star dropped in at the Kapoor household on to attend Rishi Kapoor's welcoming celebration. The veteran actor, who was undergoing cancer treatment in New York, returned to the town after 11 months.

Pictures of Alia visiting Ranbir's house spread like wildfire on social media and was shared by several fan clubs. Alia looked beautiful in her yellow sharara set.

Take look at the pictures:

The alleged couple came back to Mumbai a few days back after enjoying a quiet vacation in Kenya. From taking a jeep ride in the jungles of to enjoying some private time together, their pictures took the internet by storm.

While the duo hasn't made their relationship public, rumour mills are abuzz that the couple wants to take the next step in their life. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor has officially met filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt to seek Alia's hand for marriage. According to reports, the cute couple might tie the knot in 2020.

On the work front, the duo will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Other than this, Ranbir has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, a Luv Ranjan film with Ajay Devgn and Raja Krishna Menon's next in his kitty.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in two films - Sadak 2, which will be directed by father Mahesh Bhatt, and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Alia was last seen in Kalank, which failed to impress the viewers, and this film turned out to be a box-office dud. However, prior to this, she received critical acclaim for her role of an undercover spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018) and Gully Boy (2019).

Also Read: Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on a double date with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates