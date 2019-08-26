Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on a double date with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

bollywood

On Sunday evening, Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal were spotted at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu, Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal spotted at Sunny Super Sound in Juhu, Mumbai. All Photos: Yogen Shah

On Sunday evening, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out to watch a film at Sunny Deol's theatre, Sunny Super Sound in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple wasn't spotted alone! The Dhawan clan was also present there. Varun Dhawan spent the evening with girlfriend Natasha Dalal by his side but the couple wasn't alone. Daddy David Dhawan and brother Rohit Dhawan too tagged along.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a blue tee which he paired with denim while Alia Bhatt did not impress us with her oversized grey maxi dress.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snapped outside Sunny Super Sound theatre in Juhu, which is owned by the Deol family.

While on the other hand, Varun and Natasha also kept it casual and comfy. Varun wore blue baggy pants with a black tee while his girlfriend chose to wear an olive green pant, which she paired them with a white sleeveless crop top.

David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.

Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan share a friendly relationship with each other and the former is also on very good terms with the Dhawan family. The Judwaa actor and Sanju actor were seen exchanging hugs at the theatre. Alia, Rohit, Varun, and a few others were also seen chit-chatting with each other, and everyone seemed to be in a very light mood.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt with Rohit Dhawan.

Which couple wore better? Tell us in the comments section below!

Coming back to the couples, reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor has officially met filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt to seek Alia's hand for marriage. Though they never made it official verbally, their pictures with each other families are proof enough.

Do we need to say anything about Natasha's equation with Varun's family? When Varun was busy shooting for his film, Street Dancer 3D in London during Diwali, Dalal filled in for him by walking with Varun's parents at a prominent Diwali party and also posed for pictures.

Reportedly, Varun and Natasha might tie the knot in December 2020 and are highly in for a beach destination. From Goa to Bali to Phuket, these places have been shortlisted, we hear. Earlier, there were reports, that the childhood lovers might take the plunge in December 2019. However, Varun and his filmmaker-father David Dhawan quashed this news and said that they were tired of addressing such rumours. Sr. Dhawan had also said that he will be the happiest if Varun gets married and they will announce it to the world in time.

Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor with the gang.

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Other than this, Ranbir has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, a Luv Ranjan film with Ajay Devgn and Raja Krishna Menon's next. Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah with Salman Khan, which has been postponed and won't release on Eid 2020. Apart from this, she also has her father's film, Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Speaking about Varun Dhawan, after the release of Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor, he has Coolie No.1, the shooting of which is going on in Bangkok with Sara Ali Khan. This film is a remake of the 1995 film by the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Interestingly, the original was also helmed by David Dhawan and this remake is also being spearheaded by him.

Also Read: What? Did Mahesh Bhatt confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Relationship status to media?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates