What? Did Mahesh Bhatt confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Relationship status to media?

Though Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has not yet confirmed what is their relationship status, Raazi actress' father Mahesh Bhatt has given us all a hint that it is a tad more than friendship

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

We all know what Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share with each other is something more than just being friends. The duo has been spotted time and again together, leaving the entire town talking, and why not, they do look cute together!

In an interview with Telegraph India, Mahesh Bhatt disclosed a about his movie Sadak 2, his daughter Alia working in it opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, and the much-discussed relationship about the couple.

When Mahesh was asked about the current scenario about his daughter's life, the director didn't shy away from the fact and had an apt reply for all. He said: "Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he's a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out. I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It's life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"

Isn't that cute?

Alia Bhatt has been through thick and thin with her Rockstar. The actress also baked a cake for Ranbir on his birthday, which took the entire internet by storm. They are setting some serious relationship goals for all the couples out there!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles among others.

