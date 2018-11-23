Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have each other's back in this video

bollywood

A new footage from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been circulating online. The clip has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shooting for a scene on a rooftop

Recently, a few stills of rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surfaced online, and that gave enough fodder for the social media to create memes out of it. The photos had Ranbir Kapoor engrossed in his phone while a certain Alia Bhatt sitting beside him was a tad bit upset being ignored. After the pictures, a video from the sets of Brahmastra has hit the web, and it is going viral!

The video has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shooting for a scene, which will be heavily dominated by CGI [Computer Graphics], courtesy, the bluescreen environment. The scene is set on a rooftop, where Alia and Ranbir are walking on the edge of the top with the help of a harness.

Watch the video here:

Alia, who injured her left feet on the sets of Brahmastra had her accompanied by beau Ranbir Kapoor to the doctor. The latest pictures captured by the paparazzi have Alia walking with the help of a crutch. Despite the pain, the Raazi actress was all smiles in her ethnic wear.

Talking about Brahmastra, the film's shoot is currently happening in South Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar. Alia Bhatt is also simultaneously working for Karan Johar's Takht.

