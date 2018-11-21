Photos: Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Alia Bhatt outside clinic, what's brewing?

bollywood

Rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted outside a clinic in Juhu on Tuesday

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted outside a clinic in Juhu. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

After Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the next potential couple to get hitched. Both the actors have professed their love and concern for one another not only during interviews but also at the public outings.

On Tuesday, a concerned Ranbir Kapoor was spotted taking his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt to a clinic in Juhu.

As per our sources, Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting in South Mumbai's Masjid Bunder area for Brahmastra, has developed an injury in her left ankle.



Alia Bhatt's left ankle bandaged.

Ranbir, who also plays her co-actor in this Ayan Mukerji fantasy film, was spotted taking Alia to the doctor to get herself checked.

Ranbir Kapoor is truly setting boyfriend goals!

Dressed in all black, Alia and Ranbir were both seen sporting Nike sneakers. Recently, the duo's pictures from the sets of Brahmastra made their space online and caught immediate attention because of Alia's sad expression.

Many theories revolving around the picture also tickled many funny bones. For instance, one of the theories was that apparently, the actress was upset because 'boyfriend' Ranbir was too busy on his phone, and did not give attention to Alia. The other one was Ranbir was busy waiting for ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone's wedding photo to be released with Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir, who had also celebrated his birthday recently, had Alia Bhatt bake a cake for him. The Raazi actor was asked about her marriage plans, to which she replied, "If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think the climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it. Keep waiting. There's time for that." Alia was speaking at the Lux Golden Rose Award, Sunday night.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her next films, Kalank and Brahmastra, has a very hectic schedule. She will be working almost around the clock for the next few days.

