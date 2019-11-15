See photos: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar

After seeking blessings at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone offered prayers at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. On their first wedding anniversary, Ranveer and Deepika decided to mark the special moment of their life in a divine way. The couple was accompanied by their families. Ranveer was seen wearing a snazzy flower-printed kurta pyjama paired with a printed Nehru jacket and a scarf covering his head.

While Deepika was not looking less than a newly-wed bride as she was seen wearing a heavy embroidered maroon salwar suit with the dupatta wrapped around in the traditional Punjabi style. The actor complemented her look with heavy crafted jewellery and sindoor. Sharing a still with his wife from Sri Harimandir Sahib on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "Overcome with sheer gratitude."

Deepika also shared the same picture on her social media handle writing, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes!" The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot last year on November 14 in Italy's Lake Como in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after on November 15.

The two looked as regal as they did on their day last year in colour coordinated outfits. On the work front, the couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. On the work front, DeepVeer will together star in Kabir Khan's '83' with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife.

