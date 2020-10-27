See Photos: Raveena Tandon celebrates her 46th birthday in the mountains

On Monday, Raveena Tandon Thadani turned 46. Husband Anil Thadani surprised her by winging his way to Dalhousie where she is shooting for a web series. Ravs rang in her big day by cutting three cakes with hubby dearest and team members. As a birthday gift, the makers of the Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 2, revealed the first look of her politician character Ramika Sen in the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer.

Husband Anil Thadani was also a part of the celebration. It seems like he had surprised the leading lady with the best birthday gift ever, as Raveena quotes on social media. She has also shared a series of photos on Instagram, giving her followers a sneak-peek into her fun birthday in the mountains.

For the unversed, Raveena is currently shooting for the web show in Himachal Pradesh, which is a female-oriented psychological thriller started in picturesque Dalhousie.

In an interview with mid-day, a source close to the actress shared, "It is a two-month start-to-finish schedule. The producer [Sidharth Roy Kapur] is following all safety protocols. The cast and crew are being tested, and are practising social distancing. The web series is being directed by Rohan Sippy and Vinay Waikul, who has earlier made Mission Over Mars. While there were reports that Raveena would start shooting after the pandemic ended, the makers decided to begin now, given that many production houses have resumed shooting."

Raveena Tandon has completed 29 years in the industry. Sharing her excitement of working with numerous people from Bollywood, the actress said in a media interaction, "It's been a long and a great journey, for sure. It has taught me a lot. I remember I was so young when I started. It was not easy but I didn't quit and always worked hard to make a respectable place for myself. There's so much I have learned in all these years. Life is the best teacher. Everyday comes with a new lesson."

Raveena Tandon was 16 when she made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool. Ever since then, there was no turning back for the actress. Speaking about her career, Raveena also shared that she doesn't have any regrets in life.

The actress concluded, "I don't have any regrets in life. I never regret anything . I might have an incomplete dream but I never regret anything I have done. I believe destiny has a path to follow. I love my life. It could not be better than this. There is nothing that I would like to change about my life. I have made mistakes like other human beings. I have learned from them. So, no regrets. I thank God for giving me whatever I wanted in life."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news