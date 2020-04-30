See Photos: Saif, Kareena, Alia, Rajiv Kapoor and family reach hospital for Rishi Kapoor's last rites

April 30 will be one of the saddest days in Hindi Cinema as one of its most beloved actors Rishi Kapoor left for the skies. He passed away today morning at 8:45 IST after a two-year baffle with leukemia. He has left a void that will never be filled.

His last rites will be performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. Alia Bhatt arrived at the hospital who came to pay her last respects to the veteran actor. Her car was spotted outside the hospital.

Have a look right here:



Alia Bhatt: Picture Courtesy/Bipin Kokate

Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's younger brother, was also seen arriving at the hospital. Take a look right here:



Rajiv Kapoor: Picture Courtesy/Bipin Kokate

Saif Ali Khan was also seen arriving at the hospital and pay his last respects. He could be seen inside his car:



Saif Ali Khan: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted arriving at the hospital and could be seen wearing a mask:



Kareena Kapoor Khan at the hospital: Picture Courtesy/Ashish Raje

Armaan Jain was seen arriving at the hospital with fiancee Anisha and brother Aadar Jain:



Armaan Jain with fiancee Anisha and Aadar Jain: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Abhishek Bachchan, who shared the screen with Rishi Kapoor in films like Delhi-6 and All Is Well, could also be seen arriving at the hospital to pay his respects to the veteran Bollywood star:



Abhishek Bachchan arriving at the hospital: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Preparations for his funeral have begun outside the Chandanwadi Crematorium, here's a picture:



Rishi Kapoor Cremation: Picture Courtesy/Shadab Khan

Rishi Kapoor's body has now been taken for the last rites at the crematorium. May his soul Rest In Peace!



Rishi Kapoor's Body Being Taken For The Last Rites: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

His family members also proceeded to the Crematorium for his last rites. This included Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain, and Aadar Jain.



Saif Ali Khan Going For Rishi Kapoor's Last Rites: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Rishi Kapoor has gone too soon and we were hoping he would entertain and charm us with a lot more exhilarating and enigmatic performances. But he has left behind millions of memories for all his fans and Cinema lovers that can never be forgotten. With a career of over five decades and tons of blockbusters and classics, we shall make sure he's always alive and among us!

