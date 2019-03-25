See photos: Salman Khan, Bina Kak, Rana Daggubati attend Venkatesh's daughter's wedding

regional-cinema

Salman Khan's Jaipur-based politician-actor pal, Bina Kak, who has co-starred with him in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005), shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram

Venkatesh Daggubati, Salman Khan and Bina Kak

Over the weekend, Salman Khan flew to Jaipur for the destination wedding of South star Venkatesh's daughter Aashritha with Vinayak Reddy, grandson of Hyderabad Race Club chairman Surender Reddy. Aashritha is a professional baker and runs a food company.

Sallu was the stellar attraction at the celebrations, which had the who's who of Telugu films in attendance. Venkatesh and Sallu go back a long way and have always kept in touch. Sallu's Jaipur-based politician-actor pal, Bina Kak, who has co-starred with him in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005), shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram.

A photo of the bride and groom

Bina Kak shared a picture of herself with Salman on Instagram and captioned it: "He brings in so much happiness in our lives .All my blessings for him .Allah isse apne hifz o amaan mein rakhe."

Bina shared some more pictures of herself with Venkatesh Daggubati, Salman Khan, Rana Dagubatti and some other guests:

View this post on Instagram Congratulations Venky ! @venkateshdaggubati A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) onMar 22, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram SK at home !! In jaipur A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) onMar 22, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram #destinationwedding #happeningplace#jaipur#rajasthan#southcomeshere#bondingwithfriends @venkateshdaggubati @ranadaggubati @beingsalmankhan @energeetikally A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) onMar 22, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

South star Ram Charan also shared a few pictures from the festivities:

Salman Khan brought the house down at the wedding with his signature moves as well. Check out the video of him dancing with Venkatesh and Rana:

View this post on Instagram #SalmanKhan @RanaDaggubati dancing on #JummeKiRaat at #AashrithaDaggubati wedding A post shared by Mystery (@mystery6038) onMar 24, 2019 at 7:24am PDT

