See Photos: Sania Mirza and sister Anam get goofy during holiday in France

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is currently not playing in any tournament, is making the most of her free time. Sania Mirza recently took to Instagram to post a couple of photos from her vacation with sister Anam Mirza in France.

In the pictures, Sania Mirza is seen sporting a long black dress along with a cream coat and white sneakers. In the first pic, Sania captioned it, 'Cause happy girls are the prettiest'.

Cause happy girls are the prettiest

She can be seen playing around and posing as well and she is all smiles. Sania Mirza's younger sister Anam was also with her during this holiday. Sania Mirza then goofily poses as her sister Anam tried to get a proper photograph clicked. She captioned it, 'When she’s trying to take that perfect Instagram pic BUT I won’t let it happen.'

Sania Mirza's third and final post shows her posing like a diva with her sunglasses on. She simply captioned the photo, 'I just 'Louvre' you #Paris.'

I just 'Louvre' you #Paris

Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza share a lovely relation as a sister. Sania has proven to be the ideal elder sister to Anam and stood by her side during her wedding as well. Sania and Anam's friends also accompanied them.

Sania Mirza is a former world number 1 tennis player. She is also a Grand Slam doubles winner as she clinched the Wimbledon, Australian Open and French Open titles.

Sania Mirza is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and the couple also have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik together.

