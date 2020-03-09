See photos: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor's adorable posts on Women's Day
On account of International Women's Day, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor took to social media to share special messages for their loved ones!
Bollywood celebrities celebrated the spirit of womanhood on International women's day by sharing special messages on Sunday.
Sanjay Dutt posted, "To the strong women who never stop teaching and inspiring me. Thank you Trishala, Iqra, mom and Maanayata for always making me the best version of myself. Love you all so much (sic)."
To the strong and powerful women who never stop teaching and inspiring me. It's your day not just today, but every single day. Thank you Trishala, Iqra, Mom & Maanayata for always making me the best version of myself. Love you all so much âÂ¤ #WisdomFromWomen #WomensDay2020
Anil Kapoor posted a picture of wife Sunita and daughters, Sonam and Rhea, and wrote, "Every day is their day in our home (sic)."
Every day is their day in our lives and our home... #SunitaKapoor @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor pic.twitter.com/HqW46UF0fb— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 8, 2020
Ajay Devgn shared a picture with wife Kajol and daughter Nysa and captioned it, "The women in my life: my mother, sisters, wife, teachers and daughter spell strength. Saluting them (sic)."
The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers & daughter spell strength. Saluting them ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»
