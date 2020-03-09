Search

See photos: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor's adorable posts on Women's Day

Updated: Mar 09, 2020, 10:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On account of International Women's Day, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor took to social media to share special messages for their loved ones!

Pic courtesy/Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn's Instagram account
Bollywood celebrities celebrated the spirit of womanhood on International women's day by sharing special messages on Sunday.

Sanjay Dutt posted, "To the strong women who never stop teaching and inspiring me. Thank you Trishala, Iqra, mom and Maanayata for always making me the best version of myself. Love you all so much (sic)."

Anil Kapoor posted a picture of wife Sunita and daughters, Sonam and Rhea, and wrote, "Every day is their day in our home (sic)."

Ajay Devgn shared a picture with wife Kajol and daughter Nysa and captioned it, "The women in my life: my mother, sisters, wife, teachers and daughter spell strength. Saluting them (sic)."

 
 
 
The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers & daughter spell strength. Saluting them ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»

