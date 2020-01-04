See photos: Sara Ali Khan sets holiday goals with this poolside picture with brother Ibrahim

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sara Ali Khan has found the best way to spend New Year. The Simmba actress set off for a quiet holiday with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in sunny and beachy Maldives. The young star took to social media to share some pictures from her trip that feature her and Ibrahim in the swimming pool giving us some major vacation goals.

In the picture, the Kedarnath actress is sizzling in her multi-colored bikini. She is seen posing with her brother, who is clad in blue shorts for some frame-worthy picture. She captioned it, "I always got your back."

Earlier the Simmba actress had shared some amazing pictures from the vacation and looks like Sara and Ibrahim are having a blast on their sibling getaway! "Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last," Sara wrote on one of her holiday posts.

Sara also shared a few pictures of herself and Ibrahim basking under the sun in the infinity pool.

How cute do the Khan siblings look gazing at sea and spending quality time together? We sure wish we could go on exotic holidays with our siblings!

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's untitled rom-com, starring Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda, which is all set to release on February 14, 2020. The next project will be with Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. That movie is all set to open in cinemas on May 1, 2020.

