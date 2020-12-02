See photos: Simone Biles' PDA with boyfriend Jonathan Owens at a restaurant

America's champion gymnast Simone Biles is not only active in the sport but also on social media.

Simone Biles, who is one of the fittest and most talented sports stars today, keeps sharing photos from the pages of her life often on social media platforms.

This time, Simone decided to share a picture on Instagram where she is seen kissing National Football League star boyfriend Jonathan Owens as the couple went out for dinner together. She captioned it: "Good food better company." The post 288,042 'likes'. Take a look at it below.

In August 2020, Simone Biles made her relationship with National Football League player, Jonathan Owens official. Simone had Instagrammed a picture for her followers on the social media platform and also tagged Jonathan Owens. She wrote along with a heart emoji: "It's just us."

Meanwhile, Jonathan Instagrammed a picture of him standing next to Simone along with a red heart and fingers crossed emoji.

Simone Biles also posted a TikTok video on micro-blogging site Twitter, where the couple can be seen dancing, wearing each other's clothes. In March, Simone split from her previous boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. In September, during an interview with a magazine, Simone Biles revealed that it was difficult for her to end three-year-relationship with Stacey.

Simone Biles made headlines in 2016 when she bagged 5 gold medals and a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics. Besides that, Simone also has an astonishing 19 gold medals in World Championships.

