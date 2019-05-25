See Photos: Western Railway Mumbai gets third AC local train

national

AC train

Western Railway now has three Air-Conditioned locals. With two more air-conditioned trains in its kitty, the Western Railway will now send off the existing AC train for its long overdue maintenance and a new train taking it over by June 2019.

"While the new train that has arrived will be inspected for the technical changes that we had sought, the one that came in January with underslung motors and increased capacity will not be brought in public use before December," a senior official said.

New AC train

The new train from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited will be checked up and introduced in June as the first one goes for long due maintenance. The one with underslung electric motors to create more passenger space is still undergoing trial and its introduction is likely to be pushed around December 2019.

The first AC local had started on 25th December 2017 and has earned a total revenue of almost Rs 24 crore up to 30th April 2019. Presently, 12 services of the AC EMU train are being operated from Monday to Friday on Churchgate – Virar section of Western Railway. The month of October 2018 marked the next highest record earnings of Rs. 1.82 crores and Rs. 1.68 crore in the month of May 2018. The AC local had started on December 25, 2017 and has earned a total revenue of almost Rs 24 crore upto April 30, 2019.

AC local train

The second Air-Conditioned local train for Mumbai has incorporated several features as suggested by Mumbai commuters in their feedback from the first train, including wider gangways for more people to walk and stand comfortably in the crowd, improved luggage racks and much more.

Giving details of the underslung train that jas more capacity, a senior official said that besides several new features, it will be the first local train to have the largest passenger capacity ever among the existing set of locals, given the fact that all motor equipment has been put near the wheels, clearing the area for passenger space. While a normal 12-car local train carries 3,504 passengers with 1,168 seating and 2,336 standees, the existing AC local train with vestibules can ferry 5,964 passengers with 1,028 seating and 4,936 standing capacity. The mega AC local can ferry over 6,500 passengers with no motor coaches that occupy a significant portion of the train.

