See Photos: Western Railways cleans up dirty Bandra station premises

national

Western Railway in association with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had also organised a Swachhta Awareness Campaign at Bandra Terminus station to add to the efforts

The Western Railway's almost impossible task to clean-up the dirty Bandra station rail track premise seems to have got some success in the past few days. During deep cleaning operation undertaken in last 15 days at Bandra Terminus, approximately 2800 Cum of muck/debris/earth was lifted and cleaning of unwanted vegetation between the railway lines was done for better appearance of Bandra Terminus yard.

About 1,800 cum of muck between platform number 7 and stabling line number 2 and 200 Cum of muck between platform no 1 and platform no 2 in Bandra Terminus north yard was also cleared. The track structure of yard was also improved. A galvanised stretcher bar has been provided in 20 points to arrest corrosion due to debris and water seepage.

Western Railway in association with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had also organised a Swachhta Awareness Campaign at Bandra Terminus station to add to the efforts. The volunteers from IOCL were carrying out the intense cleaning at Bandra Terminus station since 11th July 2019. Around 30 people have put in 288 man hours on 11th and 12th July to make Bandra Terminus spic and span clean.

Also Read: Mumbai: Closure of skywalk delays relief for breathless Bandra station

Western Railway officials carried out Swachhta drive and awareness campaign at Bandra Terminus station and did shramdaan by cleaning the station, also carrying out a plantation drive. A special nukkad natak prepared by staff of Mumbai Division of WR was also performed at Bandra T station to sensetise people about benefits of keeping stations, trains and surroundings clean.

Also Read: It's official. Mumbai is traff*cked

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates