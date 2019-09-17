See Photos: Woman swallows engagement ring when she thought she dreamt about it

In her Facebook post, Jenna Evans said that she swallowed her engagement ring in her sleep while she thought that she was dreaming about it. Pic/Facebook Jenna Evans

In a bizarre incident which took place on September 12, 2019, a from San Diego, California ended up swallowing her engagement ring in her sleep. The woman, identified as Jenna Evans took to social networking site Facebook and wrote a long post, in which she described her horrific experience.



A picture of the X-ray reports showing the ring in Jenna's stomach

In her Facebook post, Jenna wrote, "I actually remember doing it, but I thought I was dreaming, so I went back to sleep." She further revealed that as soon as she woke up from her sleep, she realised that her ring was missing. In her long post on FB, Jenna said that she even googled as to whether adults swallow rings because kids do it all the time She said that she found out that swallowing rings is less common among the adults.

Jenna visited the doctor who advised her to take an X-ray in order to find if she had really swallowed the ring. To her shock and dismay, the X-ray report showed that she had indeed swallowed the ring and it was right there in her stomach! She also revealed that she could definitely 'feel it in my guts' as it started to hurt her and made her nervous as well.



The engagement ring of Jenna Evans which she thought she swallowed in her sleep

Later, Jenna said, "So they push the sleepy drugs, and right as I started to feel that wave of warm and fuzzy sleep I said to the doctors, Bobby would LOVE this. Everything went great, they found my ring just beyond my stomach in my intestines, retrieved it and gave it to Bobby, not me."

Talking about her husband Bobby, Jenna said that he took her out for a drive and even got her a double-double, mustard fried with cheese fries and a chocolate shake. She also revealed that she asked Bobby for the ring but he said no. At the end of her post-Jenna wrote, "Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning - I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world."

In no time Jenna's post went viral and took netizens by storm. The post has garnered over 1 lakh views and still counting. The viral post has been shared by 65 thousand times with nearly 40 thousand users taking to the comments sections to share their views. Some netizens asked Jenna to be cautious in the near future.

Read Jenna Evans' full post here:

One user wrote, "This is too funny not to share", while another user said that omg!! Taking sleep-eating to a whole other level." Others tagged their partners and asked them not to do such acts. One user tagged her partner and said, "

please don't swallow yours."

