See picture: Radhika Apte has husband Benedict Taylor's initials tattooed on her leg and it's hot!

Not many know that Radhika Apte has musician husband Benedict Taylor's initials tattooed on her leg. The actor's tattoo was on display at a recent gala she attended in a gown with a thigh-high slit. Radhika Apte flaunted her sultry side in a mesh ombre embellished dress to walk the beauty awards ceremony.

The British composer and the actor wed in 2012. Though they are in a long-distance marriage, the two try to catch up every month, either in his hometown London or in Apte's aamchi Mumbai.



On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Apart from this, she also has an interesting range of films in the pipeline including The Wedding Guest a British-American movie with Dev Patel and filmmaker Lydia Dean's untitled World War II spy drama with Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas.

Radhika Apte who pulls off her roles aptly is on the wish list of every director and a top choice of every filmmaker. Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her omnipresence is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses. Radhika had three releases -- Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul -- last year on streaming apps.

Known for her brave choice of films, Radhika has spread her charms with top-notch roles- be it films or OTT platforms. The actress who has been constantly seen on an OTT platform with her ‘omnipresence’ all across is now receiving offers from many storytellers of different platforms.

