See Photo: Radhika Apte sizzles in swimsuit; she surely knows how to beat the heat

bollywood

Radhika Apte is raising the temperatures high with her super hot pictures on Instagram account

Radhika Apte. Pic: Instagram/@radhikaofficial

Radhika Apte has carved a place in the entertainment industry with her varied body of work, in not just Bollywood but also in regional cinema. The actress, who has also made a mark on web-world, is quite active on social media. She is currently chilling out at an undisclosed beach destination and the Apte treated her fans by flaunting her perfect bikini body on social media.

In the photo, the AndhaDhun actress donned a skimpy white bikini with black stripes. She captioned the image, "I found the most obvious place on a boat to sit". And yes, her infectious smile is something you cannot miss. This goes without saying.

After back to back commitments in the past year, Radhika Apte seems to be on a break now. The 32-year-old actress who became a household name thanks to Sacred Games, seems to be enjoying a good time. She also tried her hand in Scuba Diving.

She called herself an idiot while sharing the video on her Instagram account. She had captioned it, "Epic fail attempt at scuba photo bomb! #divinglover #everythingisinslowmotion #photobomb #looklikeanidiot thank you @rekapalli for this memory clip. With @luminousdeep."

Check out some more amazing photos from her trip:

View this post on Instagram A beautiful London evening #coldandsunny #wineandfriends #myberethat A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) onApr 10, 2019 at 12:09pm PDT

View this post on Instagram It feels like spring!!!! Finally!! #spring #visitingtheriver #springtime A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) onApr 15, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

Just like her photos, Radhika last outing AndhaDhun too heated up the box office by creating new records. The Sriram Raghavan directorial grossed Rs 303.36 crore in China, making it the third highest grossing Indian film in the Asian country.

The Padman actress will be next seen Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. The duo was last seen sharing screen space for Sacred Games.

Apart from this, she also has an interesting range of films in the pipeline including The Wedding Guest a British-American movie with Dev Patel and filmmaker Lydia Dean's untitled World War II spy drama with Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas.

Also Read: Radhika Apte reveals what influenced her to the title of an Indie-star

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates