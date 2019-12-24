See pictures: Sonam, Rhea celebrate Anil Kapoor's 63rd birthday in grand fashion
Sonam Kapoor gave us a glimpse of Anil Kapoor's birthday bash by sharing pictures on her Instagram handle.
Anil Kapoor, who has entertained us for over three decades turns a year younger today(December 24). The actor celebrated his special day with his family in London. His wife Sunita Kapoor, and children - Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor along with close friends had a grand birthday bash.
Sonam gave us a glimpse of the birthday bash by sharing pictures on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the 63-year-old actor can be seen cutting the cake in the presence of his family and friends.
Dressed in a black suit, Anil looks dapper as always. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared another picture from the bash with the caption, "Happy 21, Anil Kapoor."
Anil Kapoor celebrating his 63rd birthday with his family
She also shared a picture with his sister Rhea giving us a glimpse of their sisterly love. She captioned it, "Rhea Kapoor, love you", with a heart emoji.
Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
Here's the birthday cake relished by the Kapoor family.
Looks delicious, isn't it?
Rhea too shared a picture from the party. In the picture, we can see the Anil Kapoor, his wife, children and close friends enjoying the party.
Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor also shared a picture of her husband wishing him happy birthday. She wrote, "My day is not complete, if I don’t tell you how much I love you.. Happy birthday Husband.. Grateful to be sharing this life with you. [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
Here's wishing the Mr. India actor a very happy birthday.
