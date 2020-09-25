See Post: Akshay Kumar visits a Gurudwara, feels a sense of calm

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with his fans right from inside a Gurudwara. The actor is currently busy shooting for his film Bell Bottom that also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. Talking about his post, he wrote how he felt a sense of calm.

This is what he had to caption- "Had a rather blessed morning...spent ten minutes in this Gurudwara today and counted my blessings. I feel a sense of calm I haven't in months." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Bell Bottom is expected to release on April 2, 2021. The actor also has Laxmmi Bomb coming up. Earlier, this film was supposed to arrive in the cinemas on the occasion of EID this year on May 22, but had to be pushed to the lockdown. And now, it will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9.

The film also stars Kiara Advani as Kumar's leading lady. The film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by not one or two but as many as three spirits. What will be interesting to see is how much of the narrative has been tweaked by the makers.

Apart from this horror-comedy, Kumar is also gearing up for films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Bell Bottom, and Raksha Bandhan.

