See Post: Sara Ali Khan shares her new lipstick shade, calls it 'Back to Blue'

Sara Ali Khan is clearly enjoying her time on social media ever since the lockdown has begun. Owning to her nonchalance, she has already amassed over 28.3 million followers on the platform. And her latest post is clearly fantastic.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a collection of three pictures where she could be seen in a rather unique shade of lipstick and the caption was apt- "Back to Blue." (sic) Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Back to Blue ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ§¿ ðÂÂ¸: @orry1 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onSep 2, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

That's not all, she also shared some gorgeous pictures where she described her Monday Mood. In case you missed it, here it is:

View this post on Instagram Monday Morning Mood ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onAug 30, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT

The actress made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and in the same month had Simmba. She's now gearing up for two films, Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan that's directed by David Dhawan. This remake of the 1995 comedy also stars Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The film was supposed to release in the cinema halls on May 1 this year but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The other film that she's gearing up for is Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re. This romance stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. This film is touted to release on the occasion of Valentine's Day next year in 2021.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Looks Beautiful As She Shares Pictures Of Her Ganpati Celebrations

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news