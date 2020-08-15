See Post: Taimur and Inaaya's Independence Day celebrations are too cute to be missed!
On the eve of the 74th Independence Day celebrations, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also celebrated the occasion and it's too cute and adorable to be missed!
Today, on August 15, India celebrates its 74th independence and on this special occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan had something special for all of us. They shared how their toddlers Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated the eve and it was too cute to be missed.
Talking about Taimur first, he could be seen holding the tricolour as the National Anthem played in the background. A fan club of Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this video on Instagram, have a look right here:
And coming to Soha Ali Khan's post, she and Inaaya could be seen peeping out of the window as the toddler also held the tricolour in her hand and what could not be skipped was the actor's caption, read it here:
Today, as India completes 73 years of independence, perhaps we in 2020 are now in a better situation to comprehend what an infringement on our freedom truly means. It may only be a fraction of the time and a fraction of the scope of what our fore parents endured but it is enough for us to value our liberties and look forward to the return of the old normal. #happyindependenceday #jaihind
Both Kareena and Soha keep sharing pictures and videos of their munchkins and their in-house shenanigans, but they are just as adorable. The recent one was when the entire family celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Have a look right here:
Coming back to Kareena, she recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
Over the weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at Karisma Kapoor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. With lockdown restrictions lifted, looks like Bebo was eager to meet her sibling after so long. All pictures/Yogen Shah and Pallav Paliwal
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked beautiful in her blue and white printed dress as she stepped out of her car with son Taimur. But Kareena ensured safety first, she was seen wearing a protective face mask as she arrived at Karisma Kapoor's residence.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on big screen in late Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
The little tot looked cute in an orange tee and denim pants with white shoes as he walked holding his mother's hand. Taimur Ali Khan was also wearing a protective face mask.
Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994). The Advait Chandan directed film was originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, but has now been pushed to 2021.
In picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan in Bandra.
While Kareena was spotted at Karisma's residence, Soha Ali Khan was clicked at Saif-Kareena's home in Bandra. Soha had visited with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Recently in an interview, Soha Ali Khan shared some intresting information about Taimur-Inaaya's sweet brother-sister bond. Soha said, "Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster."
