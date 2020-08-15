See Post: Taimur and Inaaya's Independence Day celebrations are too cute to be missed!

Today, on August 15, India celebrates its 74th independence and on this special occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan had something special for all of us. They shared how their toddlers Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrated the eve and it was too cute to be missed.

Talking about Taimur first, he could be seen holding the tricolour as the National Anthem played in the background. A fan club of Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this video on Instagram, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #HappyIndependenceDay #jaihindð®ð³ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onAug 15, 2020 at 1:12am PDT

And coming to Soha Ali Khan's post, she and Inaaya could be seen peeping out of the window as the toddler also held the tricolour in her hand and what could not be skipped was the actor's caption, read it here:

Both Kareena and Soha keep sharing pictures and videos of their munchkins and their in-house shenanigans, but they are just as adorable. The recent one was when the entire family celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy rakshabandhan ð #timandinni A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onAug 4, 2020 at 5:52am PDT

Coming back to Kareena, she recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan's Raksha Bandhan Posts Are About A Grown-Up Taimur And Inaaya And A Young Saif Ali Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news