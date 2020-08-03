Soha Ali Khan's Raksha Bandhan posts are about a grown-up Taimur and Inaaya and a young Saif Ali Khan

All the brothers and sisters would flood their Instagram stories and posts with adorable pictures with and of their siblings since the nation has immersed itself into the celebrations of Raksha Bandhan. Soha Ali Khan, on this special eve, has two posts to share and both of them are too adorable.

The first one was a picture with a grown-up Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and they both could be seen, as always, in a very cute moment. The way Inaaya looks at Taimur cannot be missed. Soha Ali Khan captioned the image- "On the ball and in my corner." (sic)

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onAug 2, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT

The next post was about channeling the child inside her and sharing a throwback picture with a younger actress and a young Saif Ali Khan. The sibling-duo posed with a vintage car and even cooler was the caption. She wrote- "There's no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don't know the first thing about being cool." (sic)

Have a look at the picture right here:

Seeing the post, Shweta Bachchan commented with a star emoji and Amrita Arora commented with two hearts. Let's see if the actress has more pictures to share as the day passes by!

