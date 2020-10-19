See Post: This is how Sunny Deol celebrated his 64th birthday

Actor Sunny Deol turned a year younger today. While he kept the birthday a low key affair, looking at the pandemic situation; people in his office surprised him with a birthday cake. He later posted the picture with the cake on his Instagram.

Deol made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with Betaab and went on to do films like Arjun, Tridev, Vishwatma, Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, Darr, Jeet, Ziddi, Border, and Gadar. In an interview, while talking about Ghayal, the actor said, "Back then Raj was an assistant of Govind Nihalani, and he was yet to make his debut as a director. We knew each other and he came to me to narrate the story. I really liked the story, so I promised him to make it. Of course, Raj was a new director, so getting a producer was a task."

He added, "Whoever we went to, with the story, every producer said that 'yeh picture banao maat, chalegi nahi (don't make this film, it won't work)'. Almost everyone rejected the idea of the core story and everyone was suggesting changes. After exhausting ourselves with all the 'no', eventually, we went to my father."

The film went on to be huge success and become one of the highest grossing Bollywood ventures at the box office that year. Apart from a Special Jury Award for Sunny, the film was also given a National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Sunny and director Santoshi collaborated on films like "Damini" and "Ghatak" after "Ghayal". Both the films were successes.

