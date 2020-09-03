See Post: Twinkle Khanna watches Tenet, calls Dimple Kapadia 'incredible'

Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which was one of the most awaited films of the year, has opened in the cinemas in the United Kingdom and will be arriving in the United States of America on September 3. And talking about the film, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had recently taken to her Instagram account to share a post on watching the film at a cinema hall in London.

The next person to catch the film is none other than Twinkle Khanna, whose mother Dimple Kapadia has acted in it. And taking to her Twitter account, this is what the actress had to write about the film and her mother.

She wrote- "Finally saw Tenet!Mom is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it but she is incredible. Like Variety says,"A sinister whisper network of international armsdealers emerges,with one of them,Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance)" (sic)

Finally saw Tenet!Mom is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it but she is incredible. Like Variety says,”A sinister whisper network of international armsdealers emerges,with one of them,Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) pic.twitter.com/NDORPtKWUd — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 2, 2020

Dimple Kapadia had a smashing start in the Hindi film industry with the massive success of Bobby in 1973. She then acted in films like Saagar, Aitbaar, Prahaar, Krantiveer, Dil Chahta Hai, Dabangg, Cocktail, Finding Fanny, and Angrezi Medium.

Coming to Twinkle Khanna, she made her debut in Bollywood with Barsaat in 1995 and acted in films like Jaan, Mela, Baadshah, and Joru Ka Ghulam. She's now a successful author.

