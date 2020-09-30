See Video: Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her memoir, Unfinished

Former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday teased her fans with two stills from her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished.' The 'Baywatch,' actor took to Instagram to share a short clip featuring the two contrasting stills from her memoir.

While one of the pictures sees Priyanka in the middle of the golden moment when she was crowned the Miss World 2000, the other picture is from her childhood where she is seen smiling in a white and green frock. Without explaining much in the caption, the 38-year-old actor just wrote, "#unfinished."

Have a look at the video right here:

View this post on Instagram #unfinished A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onSep 29, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

And here was the second video that she shared with her fans:

View this post on Instagram #unfinished A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onSep 29, 2020 at 8:00pm PDT

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that it "gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment" when you tick off something from your "bucket list". 'Unfinished' will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by the actor, producer, singer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.

