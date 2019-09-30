See Video: Teaser of Suhana Khan's debut film The Grey Part of Blue is out

There has been immense hype around the debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana. The star kid has also professed her love to be in front of the camera. And, looks like her dream has come true.

Suhana Khan, who recently graduated from Ardingly College in London, is all set to kickstart her acting journey. She will be seen in an English short film, The Grey Part of Blue. The short film is helmed by Suhana's classmate Theo Gimeno.

Theo Gimeno shared the teaser of the short film on his Instagram handle. In the video, we can see Suhana riding a car with her friend. She is next shown sitting at on a bench in a park having a conversation with her friend. There's no dialogue in the video.

Earlier, Theo had shared the poster on his social media account featuring Suhana Khan. However, the poster had her face in a graffiti format.

#thegreypartofblue art by @olsdavis

Last year, he had shared many pictures with Suhana and the crew on his social media account. He had also shared glimpses of Suhana in a still from the short film on the monitor board.

A month ago, Suhana had received her graduation degree from the college, with an award for "exceptional contribution to drama". Her parents - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended the ceremony and shared adorable photos and video from the ceremony on their Instagram accounts.

We can't wait to see her on the big screen soon!

