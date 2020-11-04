See Video: When Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor danced on It's The Time To Disco on the streets

2020 has been the year of throwback pictures and videos and unseen moments. And the latest one to share an adorable moment is Bhavna Pandey. But the video she has shared doesn't feature her but her daughter Ananaya Panday and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor. They are toddlers in the video and dancing their hearts out.

For the uninitiated, both Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor celebrate their birthdays on November 2 and the video shows her dancing on his song from Kal Ho Naa Ho, It's The Time To Disco. Have a look right here:

As Shanaya turned 21 on November 2, Ananya had also taken to her Instagram account and shared a picture with the birthday girl. In case you missed it, have a look right here:

Shanaya Kapoor made her family proud last year when she was selected to be a part of Le Bal in Paris. And as far as Panday is concerned, she made her Bollywood debut with 2019's Student of the Year 2 and also acted in Pati Patni Aur Woh in the same year. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli and is now gearing up for a pan-India film called Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda, and a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

