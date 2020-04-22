Seeing elderly man sleep with late wife's picture, caregiver gives him a precious gift!

A video of an elderly man tearing up after receiving a gift from his caregiver has melted hearts online and the story behind it is extremely emotional. Ken Bembow, a British war veteran has been staying in a elderly assisting facility and one of the care givers there noticed that he sleeps with his late wife’s photograph.

As she realized that sleeping next to a picture in a glass frame can hurt him, caregiver Kia Mariah Tobin came up with an idea to give Bembow a unique gift. She gifted him a pillow with his wife’s photo printed on it. The precious moment of Bembow tearing up while receiving the gift was captured on camera and was shared on Facebook that has touched hearts.

The care home where Bembow stays shared the video on their Facebook page, with the caption that reads, “We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let’s not forget those who sadly aren’t here with us anymore.” The caption further detailed how Tobin presented him the pillow.

The video posted last week garnered over 4 lakh views on Facebook with more than 7,000 likes and was shared over 5,200 times. The users commenting on the video lauded the caregiver for giving Bembow a thoughtful gift.

A user said, “What a lovely thing to do, I’m sure lots of residents in isolation would appreciate one. What a wonderful reaction, bless him.” Another user said, “Such a beautiful moment. I can’t stop watching it.” One user said, “Absolutely beautiful! So thoughtful and so special. What an angel Kia is, and wonderful to see the bond between her and Ken.” A user said, “ I cried watching this absolutely beautiful, amazing young lady, she should be so so proud of herself and to the boss, you have a diamond working for you, an absolute diamond.”

What do you think about the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news